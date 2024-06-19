Zacks Research Comments on The Gap, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GAP in a report released on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.28. The consensus estimate for GAP’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GAP’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GPS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on GAP from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup upgraded GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded GAP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded GAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $25.83 on Monday. GAP has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. GAP’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 27,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $767,115.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,897.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 27,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $767,115.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,897.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 9,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $274,314.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,263 shares of company stock valued at $4,524,443. 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in GAP by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in GAP by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 263,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

