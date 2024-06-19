Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Trading Up 2.2%

Zambeef Products PLC (LON:ZAM – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.07). Approximately 581,785 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 422% from the average daily volume of 111,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.63 ($0.07).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.70. The company has a market capitalization of £17.28 million, a PE ratio of 575.00 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.97.

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia, Nigeria, and Ghana. It operates through Retailing and Cold Chain Food Products and Cropping and Milling segments. The company engages in the production, processing, distribution, and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, dairy products, eggs, edible oils, stock feed, and flour.

