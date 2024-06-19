Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 49.0% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 50,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $10,424,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 10.1% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC decreased their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ZTS opened at $169.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.90 and a 200-day moving average of $179.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

