16,851 Shares in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Purchased by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000. EWG Elevate Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYT. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 29.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,976,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 16,753.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IYT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,210 shares. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.52. The company has a market cap of $876.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

