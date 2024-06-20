1,710 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Bought by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BAH traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $153.74. 113,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,945. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.26. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $106.52 and a 1 year high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total value of $152,871.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,138.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $2,847,387.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,229.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $152,871.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,519,138.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,026 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

