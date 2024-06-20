184 Shares in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Bought by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 652.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on RRX. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.63. 8,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,675. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.82 and its 200 day moving average is $154.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -296.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.62. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $97.18 and a 12 month high of $183.85.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently -291.67%.

About Regal Rexnord

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Featured Stories

