2,126 Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BRO opened at $92.41 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $93.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.64.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

In related news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.40.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

