2,452 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Acquired by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,947. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $84.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.71.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.