271 Shares in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Bought by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 271 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 13.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 21,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,315 in the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.07.

Read Our Latest Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Toll Brothers stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $117.97. The company had a trading volume of 65,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,187. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.08 and a 1 year high of $135.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 4.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.19 and a 200-day moving average of $112.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.