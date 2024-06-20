271 Shares in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Bought by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 271 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 13.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 21,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,315 in the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Toll Brothers stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $117.97. The company had a trading volume of 65,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,187. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.08 and a 1 year high of $135.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 4.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.19 and a 200-day moving average of $112.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66.
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Toll Brothers Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.
Toll Brothers Company Profile
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Toll Brothers
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Autodesk Stock Up 25%, Analysts Want More Double-Digit Gains
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Costco Split History: Is it Time for Costco to Split Again?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Signet Jewelers Stock Poised for Rebound After Earnings Drop
Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.