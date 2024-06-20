2,900 Shares in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Bought by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,886,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $751,457,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,130,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $328,064,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,271,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on EG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.11.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of EG traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $380.25. 269,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,294. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $331.08 and a 52-week high of $417.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $377.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.50. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. Everest Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Everest Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

