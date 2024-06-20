3M (NYSE:MMM) is Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. 3M comprises approximately 2.4% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 7.9% in the first quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in 3M by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 97,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of 3M by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 26,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,384 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 322.5% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 17,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 368.9% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 51,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 40,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. HSBC upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.58.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.68. 3,476,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,564,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $106.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.