464,900 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Acquired by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management bought a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 464,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,323,000. Corning makes up 3.6% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Corning by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.95. 2,941,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,105,917. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $40.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Corning news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,484.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

