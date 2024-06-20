51,500 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Purchased by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 51,500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 216,359 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,546 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,101,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,654,380. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.08. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.08.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the mining company to repurchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $1,005,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,759,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,242,331.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $1,005,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,759,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,242,331.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ben Oren bought 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at $212,363.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 98,950 shares of company stock worth $1,639,638. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.