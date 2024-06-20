545 Shares in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Bought by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BRBR. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Stock Up 2.2 %

BRBR stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.94. 215,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,913. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BRBR shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $902,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 215,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Further Reading

