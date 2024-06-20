773 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Purchased by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 2,072.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,170,000 after purchasing an additional 25,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $438.78. 1,006,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,703. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $427.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.65. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $461.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

