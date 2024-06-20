8,380 Shares in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQE. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth $119,000.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ QQQE traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.02. The company had a trading volume of 138,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,518. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a twelve month low of $70.18 and a twelve month high of $89.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.23.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile
The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.
