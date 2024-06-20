Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Trading Down 5.8%

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.62 and last traded at $9.62. Approximately 11,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 33,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Abacus Life Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $623.22 million, a PE ratio of 502.25 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter. Abacus Life had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Abacus Life, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abacus Life

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABL. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abacus Life in the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abacus Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abacus Life in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

