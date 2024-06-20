Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,225,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,437 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 11.2% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.69% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $66,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 281.8% in the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Shares of DFAT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.34. The company had a trading volume of 461,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,067. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $54.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.84.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

