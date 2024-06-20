Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 0.2% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 39.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 28,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP traded up $2.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $225.25. 2,267,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,028. The company has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.06 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.75.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

