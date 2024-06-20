Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Has $13.07 Million Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 405,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises about 2.2% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $13,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFSE. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA DFSE traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $33.64. The stock had a trading volume of 36,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,898. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.90. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.07 and a 1-year high of $34.35. The company has a market cap of $259.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.87.
About Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF
The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.