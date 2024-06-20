Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,089,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,920,548,000 after buying an additional 65,006 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,967,000 after purchasing an additional 705,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,248,036,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,430,000 after purchasing an additional 73,601 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,167,000 after purchasing an additional 160,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DE traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $381.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,352,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,443. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $353.15 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.55. The company has a market cap of $105.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $456.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.36.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

