Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Invests $203,000 in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in California Water Service Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,099,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,877,000 after purchasing an additional 270,786 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,249,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,096,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,867,000 after purchasing an additional 240,944 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,024,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,488,000 after acquiring an additional 43,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 654,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,937,000 after acquiring an additional 95,501 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CWT shares. StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

California Water Service Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of California Water Service Group stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.08. 187,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,267. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $54.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day moving average of $48.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $270.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.85 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 106.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Water Service Group

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $29,559.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,916.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

