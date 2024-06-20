Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,679 Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $11,788,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 736.1% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 18,359 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 1,128.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 555,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 510,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 24,587 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,735. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.