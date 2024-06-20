Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:AGD opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $9.85.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile
