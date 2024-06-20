Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Acacia Research from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Acacia Research Stock Performance

Shares of ACTG stock opened at $5.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.02, a current ratio of 21.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56. Acacia Research has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $516.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.52.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Acacia Research had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 40.89%. The company had revenue of $24.32 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Acacia Research

In other Acacia Research news, CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty acquired 14,534 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,303.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,919.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty purchased 14,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $76,303.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 193,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,919.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason W. Soncini purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 226,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,902.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acacia Research

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACTG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Acacia Research by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC grew its position in Acacia Research by 22.2% during the third quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 727,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 132,112 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Acacia Research by 8.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 554,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 43,361 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Acacia Research by 74.1% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Acacia Research by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 172,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through three segments, Intellectual Property Operations, Industrial Operations, and Energy Operations.

Featured Stories

