Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Cut to $320.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler Companies from $379.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lifted their price target on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $360.50.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $285.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.67. Accenture has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The company has a market capitalization of $191.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 507.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 214.8% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

