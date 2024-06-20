Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $2,061,490,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,751,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $614,615,000 after acquiring an additional 875,723 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $288,168,000. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $286,220,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $263,421,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their target price on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.50.

Accenture Trading Up 7.3 %

NYSE ACN traded up $20.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $306.16. 11,372,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,002. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $387.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.45. The company has a market capitalization of $205.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.