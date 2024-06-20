ACT Wealth Management LLC Has $10.26 Million Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up 5.2% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. ACT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.26% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $10,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period.

SCHC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $36.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average is $34.84.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

