Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $11.74 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up about 1.5% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4,665.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,972,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888,907 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 54.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,455 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,259,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,094 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $525,810,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,803,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,742,000 after acquiring an additional 919,058 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.30. 3,718,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,121,563. The stock has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $47.19.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

