Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $9.65 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,708 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for approximately 1.2% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,749,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,915,059,000 after acquiring an additional 36,170,995 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,913,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664,614 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635,657 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,756,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $604,516,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,637,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,015,834. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The company’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. National Bank Financial lowered Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

