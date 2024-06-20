Adams Asset Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,616,000 after buying an additional 77,025 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,663,000 after buying an additional 120,132 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric E. Apperson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $463,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,318.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AHH remained flat at $10.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 131,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,888. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.14 million, a PE ratio of 121.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 911.21%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.