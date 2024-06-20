Adams Asset Advisors LLC Sells 29,695 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC reduced its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,695 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.6 %

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.69. 948,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,405,096. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

