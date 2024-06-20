Adirondack Trust Co. Acquires 5,175 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW)

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. owned 0.36% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDW stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.38. 72,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,924. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.34. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $21.25.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.