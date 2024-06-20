Adirondack Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Adirondack Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642 over the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.63.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE GD traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $297.77. The stock had a trading volume of 247,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.78. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $209.25 and a one year high of $302.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

