Adirondack Trust Co. Grows Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

SMH stock traded down $7.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $268.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,401,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,169,048. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.10 and a fifty-two week high of $279.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.03.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

