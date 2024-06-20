Adirondack Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Adirondack Trust Co. lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on APD. Argus lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $275.03. 373,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

