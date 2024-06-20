Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 37 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Adirondack Trust Co. decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $807,000. New Hampshire Trust increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 5,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Emprise Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $895,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $8.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $434.35. The stock had a trading volume of 369,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $459.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $461.53. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 57.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $513.23.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

