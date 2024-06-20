Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 82 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Adirondack Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,185 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $5,822,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 184,535 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1,285.5% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 15.0% in the third quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 2,211 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.74.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $14.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $212.92. The stock had a trading volume of 11,103,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,034,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.00. The firm has a market cap of $237.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,206,875. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

