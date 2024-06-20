Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 970 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Adirondack Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.73. 3,072,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,368,478. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.38 and its 200-day moving average is $97.35. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

