ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Trading Down 7%

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00). 302,359 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 597,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resource investment company. The company has interests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers; and OML 141, an oil mining license covering an area of 1,295 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in metals, minerals, and oil and gas projects.

