Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Increased by Halpern Financial Inc.

Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 172.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $133,440,000 after acquiring an additional 41,164 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 267.3% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.67.

Adobe Stock Up 0.3 %

ADBE stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $523.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,734,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,415. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $476.62 and a 200 day moving average of $538.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,166. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

