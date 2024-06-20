Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Adriatic Metals PLC (LON:ADT1 – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 203 ($2.58) and last traded at GBX 204 ($2.59). Approximately 69,134 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 113,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205 ($2.60).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.30) price target on shares of Adriatic Metals in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 23.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59. The firm has a market cap of £632.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,581.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 223.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 195.98.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Vare Silver Project covering an area of approximately 44 square kilometers located in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

