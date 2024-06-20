Adshares Price Down 5.6% This Week (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $16.56 million and $427.88 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Adshares has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000661 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001197 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000668 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000628 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000604 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Adshares Coin Profile
Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 38,749,571 coins. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net.
The mission of Adshares is to become the global web3 advertising standard. Available to any media, websites, metaverses, games, social media, VR/AR, and mobile apps.
Adshares is creating infrastructure for decentralized advertising and providing the software to marketers, advertisers, agencies, media companies and the ad tech in general. The monetization is possible by joining the publisher network and making one’s space available as ad placements.
The implementation of our blockchain and software tools are highly scalable for the entire advertising market and may function as the default marketing planning solution for any companies, metaverses, and P2E blockchain games.”
Buying and Selling Adshares
