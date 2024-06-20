Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.5% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $7.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.78. The stock had a trading volume of 93,109,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,128,859. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.37. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $261.49 billion, a PE ratio of 237.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

