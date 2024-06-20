Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Trading Up 3.1%

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.63 and last traded at $7.61. 56,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 39,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Advantage Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $103.39 million for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 6.10%.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Further Reading

