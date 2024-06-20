Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Downgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Wedbush currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $41.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVTE. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.25.

Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Down 14.5 %

NASDAQ AVTE opened at $1.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.18. The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.30. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $32.42.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.09). On average, analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aerovate Therapeutics

In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider George A. Eldridge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,700.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George A. Eldridge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,700.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,398 shares of company stock valued at $2,696,369 in the last three months. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTE. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,052,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 672,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 45,444 shares in the last quarter.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

