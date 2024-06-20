AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Raised to C$10.75

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.22% from the company’s previous close.

AGF.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.79.

Shares of AGF.B traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.45. The company had a trading volume of 13,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,928. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The stock has a market cap of C$546.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.78. AGF Management has a 1-year low of C$6.30 and a 1-year high of C$9.05.

In related news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 124,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,053,270.00. Insiders bought 198,560 shares of company stock worth $1,653,629 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

