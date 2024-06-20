agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Shares Bought by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in agilon health were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGL. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of agilon health by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,218,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of agilon health by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,819,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674,311 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of agilon health by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,139,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of agilon health by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,318,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,902,000.

agilon health stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,093,082. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $7.07. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. agilon health, inc. has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $21.52.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

AGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen downgraded agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on agilon health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on agilon health from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.03.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

