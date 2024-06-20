Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AGYS. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AGYS

Agilysys Trading Down 1.3 %

Agilysys stock opened at $92.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.78. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $105.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.75 and its 200-day moving average is $84.62.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $887,194.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,943 shares in the company, valued at $16,552,398.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $887,194.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,552,398.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry C. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total value of $1,028,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,216,637.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 594,357 shares of company stock worth $57,002,464 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at $1,195,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 421.7% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 58,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 46,915 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 159.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,814,000 after purchasing an additional 369,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,617,000 after purchasing an additional 106,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Agilysys by 346.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 22,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.