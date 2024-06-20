Aion One Day Volume Reaches $115.94 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $115.94 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00075272 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00023928 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00010586 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 69% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000071 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,550.18 or 0.64324543 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

